Israeli Army Refuses To Comment On Reports About Attack On Syria's Aleppo

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

Israeli Army Refuses to Comment on Reports About Attack on Syria's Aleppo

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), following reports on the attack on a research center in Syria's Aleppo, said it did not comment on foreign media reports.

"We don't comment on reports in foreign media," the IDF told Sputnik.

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the Israeli military had launched an air strike on a scientific research center in Aleppo.

More Stories From World

