Israeli Army Refutes Claims Its Jets Took Part in Iranian Civil Plane Incident

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have denied the army's fighters targeting a civilian Tehran-Beirut plane belonging to Iran's Mahan Air company, IDF said in a statement.

According to Lebanese Red Cross Secretary-General Georges Kettaneh there are no casualties among the passengers, local news outlets reported.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported that two aircraft of the US-led international coalition intercepted Iran's civilian plane over Syria's At Tanf area.

There were no Iranian political or security figures on the plane.

"The plane landed at the Beirut airport at 20:30 local time [17:30 GMT]. All passengers left [the aircraft] and left slightly injured as a result of rapid descent," the airport head, Fadi al-Hassan, said in a statement.

As of now, the plane is heading to Tehran, according to Iranian news outlets.