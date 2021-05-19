Israeli Army Reports 4 Incoming Rockets From Lebanon, Retaliatory Airstrikes

The Israeli air force has responded to four rockets fired toward Israel from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Israeli air force has responded to four rockets fired toward Israel from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Following the alarm, four [rocket] launches were detected from Lebanon toward Israel's territory.

The air force has intercepted one launch, another rocket fell in an open area and two more fell in the sea," the IDF tweeted.

"In response, IDF artillery forces hit a number of targets in Lebanese territory," the military added.