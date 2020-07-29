UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Reports Detecting Suspicious Activity On Border With Lebanon

Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday they had detected individuals deemed suspicious on the border with Lebanon, dubbed the "Blue Line" to mark the color of helmets of UN peacekeepers who were deployed there after Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

On Monday, the Israeli forces said they had thwarted an attempt by what they called "terrorists" to infiltrate the country, referring to Lebanon's Hezbollah paramilitary troops.

"Several suspects were spotted at a security fence along the Blue Line in Western Galilee shortly ago," the IDF said in a press release.

The Israeli military is "following the incident," according to the press release.

Last week, the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated as Hezbollah said one of its members was killed by what it believed was an Israeli airstrike in the south of Damascus, the capital of Syria, located northward across the border from the Israeli-controlled strategic area of Golan Heights.

On Monday, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation. The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.

More Stories From World

