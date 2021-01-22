UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Reports Downing Lebanese Drone For Breaching Sovereign Airspace

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Israeli Army Reports Downing Lebanese Drone for Breaching Sovereign Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday they downed a Lebanese drone which had violated Israel's airspace earlier in the day.

"Our troops downed a drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace earlier today. The drone was monitored by our troops throughout the incident.

We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the IDF said on Twitter.

This comes on the back of another episode of escalation in the region earlier in the day as Syria's state media reported that the Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli rocket attack in Hama.

The attack was reportedly launched from Lebanon's Tripoli city and left four people killed and another four injured, in addition to destroying three houses.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Syria Israel Twitter Tripoli Lebanon Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

43 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

1 hour ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 hour ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.