Israeli Army Reports Downing Lebanese Drone for Breaching Sovereign Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday they downed a Lebanese drone which had violated Israel's airspace earlier in the day.

"Our troops downed a drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace earlier today. The drone was monitored by our troops throughout the incident.

We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the IDF said on Twitter.

This comes on the back of another episode of escalation in the region earlier in the day as Syria's state media reported that the Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli rocket attack in Hama.

The attack was reportedly launched from Lebanon's Tripoli city and left four people killed and another four injured, in addition to destroying three houses.