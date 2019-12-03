UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Rounds Up 10 Palestinians In West Bank

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:46 PM

Israeli army rounds up 10 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces have rounded up ten Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army

RAMALLAH, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Israeli forces have rounded up ten Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

In a statement the military released on Tuesday, it said the ten people were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Related Topics

Army Bank Jerusalem Women

Recent Stories

Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on No ..

3 minutes ago

Rental houses under Pak Post need up-gradation

2 minutes ago

Denmark Considers Issue of Possible Greenland Sale ..

2 minutes ago

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

26 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

34 minutes ago

France's Le Maire Says US Proposed Sanctions on Pa ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.