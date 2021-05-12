Israeli Army Says Eliminated Key Hamas Intelligence Figures

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israeli army said it has eliminated key intelligence figures of radical Palestinian movement Hamas, including the head of the Hamas military intelligence security department and his deputy.

"Our fighter jets... neutralized key figures of Hamas' intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.