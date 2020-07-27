(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said on Sunday that its drone fell on Lebanese territory after a technical malfunction.

"Some time ago, during operations of the Israel Defense Forces on the border with Lebanon, an army drone fell on the territory of Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.

There was no risk of leaking information to the other side, the statement added.

Tensions in the region have been brewing following reports of an Israeli airstrike killing a Hezbollah operative in Syria emerged earlier this week.

The Israeli army has boosted its presence along its border with Lebanon and Syria as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued bellicose statements against the Iran-backed axis on Sunday's cabinet meeting.