Israeli Army Says Intercepts Missile Fired From Yemen
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday after it activated air raid sirens across multiple areas of the country.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.
Yemen's Huthi rebels said later in a statement they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.
The Iran-backed group's military spokesperson added an Iranian-made "Zolfaghar ballistic missile" was used in the attack.
The Huthis have regularly fired missiles at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, following an attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
The Huthis, who have also targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war began, say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The rebels had paused their campaign during the weeks-long truce in Gaza, which ended on March 18 when Israel resumed its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.
jd/dv
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..
More Stories From World
-
Prince Harry charity rift blows up as chair makes fresh allegations3 minutes ago
-
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen3 minutes ago
-
Turkey opposition presses protests as Swedish reporter jailed12 minutes ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief13 minutes ago
-
Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle crashes after launch13 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas sprint result43 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open43 minutes ago
-
Tears, prayers in search for monks trapped by Myanmar quake1 hour ago
-
Red Cross seeks more than $100 mn for Myanmar quake1 hour ago
-
Aftershocks rattle Mandalay as rescuers search for survivors in Myanmar quake4 hours ago
-
Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open4 hours ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief4 hours ago