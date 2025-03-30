Open Menu

Israeli Army Says Intercepts Missile Fired From Yemen

March 30, 2025

Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday after it activated air raid sirens across multiple areas of the country.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Yemen's Huthi rebels said later in a statement they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.

The Iran-backed group's military spokesperson added an Iranian-made "Zolfaghar ballistic missile" was used in the attack.

The Huthis have regularly fired missiles at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, following an attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Huthis, who have also targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war began, say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The rebels had paused their campaign during the weeks-long truce in Gaza, which ended on March 18 when Israel resumed its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

