Israeli Army Says Missile Unsuccessfully Launched From Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) registered an attempted missile launch from the Gaza Strip, but the missile did not cross the border, the IDF said in a statement.

"[The IDF] registered one unsuccessful attempt to launch a missile from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

On Saturday, the IDF said that an armed drone had been launched from Gaza that dropped a explosive device onto an army vehicle. In response, the IDF struck an attack on several Hamas targets, including a two military compounds in Gaza.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel.

