Israeli Army Says Ready For Any Developments On Border With Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:30 AM

Israeli Army Says Ready for Any Developments on Border With Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready for any developments on the border with Lebanon following the cross-border attacks committed by the Hezbollah Shia movement, the IDF told Sputnik.

"Hezbollah has taken responsibility for the yesterday attacks.

We do not want escalation but are fully ready for any possible developments. The life of civilians in the areas near the Lebanese border is untouched," the IDF said on late Saturday.

On Friday, IDF spokesman Amnon Shefler said that 19 rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, 16 of which managed to cross the border. Shefler said Israel had managed to intercept 10 of the fired rockets.

