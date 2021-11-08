Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

The Israeli army said on Monday that it has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas via its aerial defense system

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Israeli army said on Monday that it has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas via its aerial defense system.

"A Hamas UAV was just intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

The Islamic militant organization Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. From May 21 of this year, the parties agreed on a ceasefire after a 10-day-long round of hostilities, which claimed at least 243 civilian lives, including over 100 women and children in Gaza, and resulted in at least 12 fatalities on the Israeli side.