UrduPoint.com

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:36 PM

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

The Israeli army said on Monday that it has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas via its aerial defense system

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Israeli army said on Monday that it has shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas via its aerial defense system.

"A Hamas UAV was just intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

The Islamic militant organization Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. From May 21 of this year, the parties agreed on a ceasefire after a 10-day-long round of hostilities, which claimed at least 243 civilian lives, including over 100 women and children in Gaza, and resulted in at least 12 fatalities on the Israeli side.

Related Topics

Army Israel Palestine Gaza Vehicle May Women From

Recent Stories

Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250M ..

Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella) ..

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

6 minutes ago
 High commissioner stresses exploiting full potenti ..

High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilater ..

6 minutes ago
 Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM B ..

Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

6 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in ..

Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in field of ICTs

6 minutes ago
 German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine M ..

German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine Mechanism for Sputnik V Recogni ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.