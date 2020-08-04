Israeli Army Says Strikes Targets in Southern Syria in Response to Sunday Bombing Attempt

TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) AVIV, August 3 (Sputnik) - Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters have struck military targets in southern Syria in response to militants' Sunday attempt to plant an explosive device at the border on Sunday, Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

On Monday night, four militants who tried to plant an explosive device on the border between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights were killed by the Israeli military from the ground and from the air. On Monday evening, Syrian news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelline an attack in the southwest of Damascus Province.

"In response to an attempted IED attack near the security fence between Syria & Israel last night, we just struck SAF targets in Syria including: observation posts, intel collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery, command & control systems. We hold Syria responsible," the IDF said on Twitter.