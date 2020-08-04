UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Says Strikes Targets In Southern Syria In Response To Sunday Bombing Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Israeli Army Says Strikes Targets in Southern Syria in Response to Sunday Bombing Attempt

TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) AVIV, August 3 (Sputnik) - Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters have struck military targets in southern Syria in response to militants' Sunday attempt to plant an explosive device at the border on Sunday, Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

On Monday night, four militants who tried to plant an explosive device on the border between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights were killed by the Israeli military from the ground and from the air. On Monday evening, Syrian news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelline an attack in the southwest of Damascus Province.

"In response to an attempted IED attack near the security fence between Syria & Israel last night, we just struck SAF targets in Syria including: observation posts, intel collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery, command & control systems. We hold Syria responsible," the IDF said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Syria Israel Twitter Damascus August Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

2 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.