Israeli Army Sees Gaza War Continuing Throughout 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Israeli army sees Gaza war continuing throughout 2024

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Israel's war in Gaza will continue throughout 2024, a military spokesman said, insisting that the country was preparing for "prolonged fighting" against Hamas.

"The IDF (Israeli army) must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year," Daniel Hagari told reporters late on Sunday.

"The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting and we are preparing accordingly."

The war between Israel and the Palestinian group, which rules the Gaza Strip, erupted after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Hagari said the army was currently "planning the management of the forces operating in the field" in the months ahead.

Hagari said some of the 300,000 army reservists would get a break from the conflict, with Israel seeking to boost its war-hit economy.

"Some of the reservists will return to their families and employment this week," he said.

"This will significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue and they will still be required."

