Israeli Army Sends 500 Servicemen to Help Police Enforce COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A total of 500 Israeli servicemen were sent on Wednesday evening to the so-called "red" cities of the country with a high coronavirus incidence rate, they will help police to ensure the implementation of the government's COVID-19 response measures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.

"500 IDF soldiers will be joining @israelpolice to assist them in their mission of limiting the spread of #COVID19 from this evening," the IDF said.

"Together they will patrol, isolate & secure designated red-level areas in Israel where government restrictions are in place," it said.