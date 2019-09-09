UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Source Confirms Loss Of Drone In Lebanon, Says No Danger Of Data Leakage

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

An Israeli military drone fell on Lebanese territory the night before, a source in the Israeli Defense Forces told Sputnik on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) An Israeli military drone fell on Lebanese territory the night before, a source in the Israeli Defense Forces told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier this morning, Lebanese movement Hezbollah said an Israeli drone had been shot down at the border with Israel near the settlement of Ramiyah.

"The drone carried out routine work and crashed on the Lebanese side. There is no risk of data leakage," the source said.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon flared up in late August following an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah near Beirut and attack on Palestinian militant positions in eastern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border in an anti-Hezbollah operation. In response, several anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon, targeting facilities in northern Israel, and prompting the Israeli military to fire some 100 projectiles on its neighbor's southern settlements.

