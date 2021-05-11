Israeli Army Strikes 3 Hamas Operatives in Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israeli army on Monday targeted three Hamas operatives in response to the launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Israeli army on Monday targeted three Hamas operatives in response to the launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"After terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets at central and southern Israel over the past few hours, we just struck 3 Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

We hold the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza accountable for this serious aggression against us," the IDF tweeted.

Earlier in the day, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that Israel had launched airstrikes on Hamas following the "dozens" of incoming rockets.

Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took the responsibility for the missile attacks and warned that Israel had until 6.00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where clashes have continued since the weekend.