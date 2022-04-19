Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Facility In Response To Rocket Launch From Gaza - Statement
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 05:10 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a Hamas target in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired from Gaza on Monday, the IDF said in a statement.
"In response to the launch from Gaza into Israel, we just targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.
The Israeli army reported Monday that a rocket, fired into Israel from Gaza, was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.