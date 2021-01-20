UrduPoint.com
Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Military Facilities In Response To Rocket Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:35 PM

The Israeli military early on Wednesday hit targets in the Gaza Strip where the Palestine's Hamas movement is located, in a tit-for-tat rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Israeli military early on Wednesday hit targets in the Gaza Strip where the Palestine's Hamas movement is located, in a tit-for-tat rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF tanks recently attacked military posts of the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

The attack was carried out tonight in response to the rocket firing from the Gaza Strip into Israel's territory," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Quds Net news agency reported that Israeli artillery shelled several observation posts in the Gaza Strip shortly after a rocket was launched from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel.

As a result of firing, several houses in the east of the Maghazi refugee camp were damaged.

