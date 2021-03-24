UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Military Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Military Facilities in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Attack

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Israeli air forces have hit military targets of Palestine's Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in a tit-for-tat rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, the IDF reported that a rocket was fired from the enclave toward Israel. The rocket landed in the area of the city of Beer Sheva, where Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived earlier in the day as the country held the parliamentary elections.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza into Israel tonight, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military post.

Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The announcement of the retaliatory attack on Hamas facilities came as Netanyahu addressed his supporters in the headquarters of the Lukid Party, which won the elections by a wide margin, according to the findings of an exit poll by the KAN public broadcaster.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza Beer Sheva SITE Post From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 March 2021

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

11 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

12 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

10 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.