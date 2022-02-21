UrduPoint.com

Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version Of Iron Dome Missile Defense System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome Missile Defense System

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had successfully tested the naval configuration of Iron Dome missile defense system

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had successfully tested the naval configuration of Iron Dome missile defense system.

The C-Dome system, designed to intercept advanced threats, was developed by the army jointly with the Israeli Defense Ministry and the Israeli-based defense company Rafael.

"Israel has successfully completed the first series of live-fire tests of the 'C-Dome' an advanced naval configuration of the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System aboard the Israeli Navy Ship Sa'ar 6 'Magen' Class Corvette," the IDF tweeted.

The tests included rocket fire, attacks of cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles, it added in a follow-up tweet.

C-Dome will be integrated into the Israeli air defense system.

"This live-fire test is an important milestone and demonstrates the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend the strategic assets and vital interests of the State of Israel against current and evolving threats," the IDF tweeted.

Israel obtained four Sa'ar 6 warships, considered to be vital pillars in the country's maritime protection of its waters and gas resources in the sea, from Germany, where the vessels were built, over the past several years.

Related Topics

Fire Army Israel Company Vehicles Germany Gas From

Recent Stories

Putin Begins Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Secu ..

Putin Begins Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council on Donbas

3 minutes ago
 KP govt offers incentives to attract investment, s ..

KP govt offers incentives to attract investment, says minister

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks FIA to remove objections ..

Islamabad High Court asks FIA to remove objections of petitioners

3 minutes ago
 Russia facing 'very big threat' over Ukraine: Puti ..

Russia facing 'very big threat' over Ukraine: Putin

3 minutes ago
 TDCP offers inexpensive tour packages for students ..

TDCP offers inexpensive tour packages for students: GM Ops

3 minutes ago
 Founder of Deaf Reach Program calls on Governor Si ..

Founder of Deaf Reach Program calls on Governor Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>