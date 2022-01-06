- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Israeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province Of Quneitra - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 03:10 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Israeli army tanks shelled the Syrian province of Quneitra, Syrian news agency SANA reported.
It said Israeli helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft are flying over the area intensively.
Recent Stories
US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..
Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..
Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..
Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..
German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..
Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent
More Stories From World
-
US Closely Following Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges Restraint on Both Sides - State Dept.3 minutes ago
-
Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Discuss Russia, Iran - US State Dept.3 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan Will Keep Ensuring Rights of All Multi-Ethnic People - Foreign Ministry13 minutes ago
-
CSTO Collective Security Council to Deploy Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan - Chairman23 minutes ago
-
Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem - Filings23 minutes ago
-
Witnesses Report Shootout in Kazakh City of Almaty, Say Protesters Have Assault Rifles53 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin Price Dips Over 4 Percent Amid Civil Unrest in Kazakhstan - Coinbase Data53 minutes ago
-
PREVIEW - One Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On1 hour ago
-
Roscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council Plans to Discuss Tensions in Sudan Next Week - President2 hours ago
-
Witnesses Report That Fighting Started in Kazakhstan's Almaty2 hours ago
-
RECAST - Witnesses Report That Fighting Started in Kazakhstan's Almaty2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.