Israeli Army Targets Hamas Military Posts In Response To Rocket Fired From Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Israeli army, in response to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Israel, delivered strikes on the positions of Palestinian movement Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at #Israel tonight, we just targeted 3 Hamas military posts in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF earlier said a rocket had been fired from Gaza at Israel.

More Stories From World

