Israeli Army Thwarts Drugs Smuggling Attempt Over Border With Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces said on Tuesday it apprehended two individuals near its northern border suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs from Lebanon.

"We just thwarted a drug smuggling attempt across the Blue Line [UN-manned line of demarcation] between Israel and Lebanon. Upon identifying suspects by the border, we fired illumination rounds & apprehended 2 suspects in Israeli territory," the IDF said n a tweet.

The two suspects were then transferred to Israeli police for questioning, the army said.

Illicit drug trades between the two adversarial countries are known to take place, with naturally occurring hashish usually coming from Lebanon and Israeli underground-produced ecstasy heading in the opposite direction.

It is believed that the Shia paramilitary group Hezbollah captured and killed two Israeli soldiers in 2006, the events that sparked the so-called July War between the two, by posing as potential drug dealers vying to trade with the Israeli side.