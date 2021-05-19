Settlements between Qana and Siddikine in a suburb of Tyre in southern Lebanon were stricken by Israeli artillery, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Settlements between Qana and Siddikine in a suburb of Tyre in southern Lebanon were stricken by Israeli artillery, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported.

Earlier, the press service of the Israeli army reported that four rockets had been fired into Israel from Lebanon, one was intercepted. In response, Israeli artillery struck at targets in Lebanon.