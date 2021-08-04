Israeli Artillery Fires Into Lebanon in Response to Rockets Launch - IDF

Israeli artillery responded on Wednesday to the launch of three rockets from the Lebanese territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Israeli artillery responded on Wednesday to the launch of three rockets from the Lebanese territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon," IDF wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, sirens sounded in Israel's north.