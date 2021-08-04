Israeli Artillery Forces Striking Targets Along Lebanese Border - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Israeli artillery forces are firing at targets along the border with Lebanon as a response to shelling, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"In response to the rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel today, IDF artillery forces are currently striking targets along the Lebanese border," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.