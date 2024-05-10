Israeli artillery hits Rafah after truce talks end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Israel bombarded Gaza including Rafah on Friday after negotiators left truce talks in Cairo without a deal and a senior UN official said aid operations are now all but impossible.

AFP journalists witnessed artillery strikes on Rafah, after US President Joe Biden vowed in an interview to cut off artillery shells and other weapons for Israel if a full-scale offensive into the southern Gaza city goes ahead.

It was the first time Biden raised the ultimate US leverage over Israel, military aid totalling $3 billion a year, after repeated appeals for Israel to stay out of Rafah.

Despite widespread international opposition, Israeli troops on Tuesday entered Rafah's eastern sector, saying they were pursuing militants.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,904 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry.

- Displaced again -

Israeli troops this week seized and closed the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza -- through which all fuel passes into the territory -- after ordering residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate.

Israel said its southern crossing with the Palestinian territory -- Kerem Shalom -- was reopened on Wednesday.