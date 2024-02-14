Israeli attack on Rafah to create humanitarian catastrophe, Jordanian King says after talks with Biden

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) After meeting with US President Joe Biden, Jordan’s King Abdullah has called for a full and “lasting ceasefire” to end the current war in the besieged Gaza Strip, as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive into the crowded southern city of Rafah.

King Abdullah’s call followed a meeting with Biden at the White House as both leaders warned against any indiscriminate Israeli ground assault into Rafah, where more than a million desperate Palestinians are trapped.

“We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah. It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe," said the Jordanian monarch, taking the lectern after Biden had spoken first.

“We cannot stand by and let this continue. We need a lasting ceasefire now -- this war must end.”

King Abdullah, whose country is home to more than 2.

3 million registered Palestinian refugees, has consistently pushed for a permanent ceasefire to end the Israeli attacks in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza on Oct 7, Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 28,000 individuals, mostly women and children, and injured more than 68,000 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

“The United States is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring in an immediate and sustained period of calm to Gaza for at least six weeks,” the American president said, adding that key elements were in place but “gaps” remained. More than four months into the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, the military forces have now ramped up airstrikes on the border town of Rafah.