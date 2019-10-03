UrduPoint.com
Israeli Attacks On Syria Destabilize Situation, Might Become Out Of Control - Lavrov

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:56 PM

Israeli attacks on Syria destabilize the situation in the country and Moscow insists that it should not become a vengeance arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Israeli attacks on Syria destabilize the situation in the country and Moscow insists that it should not become a vengeance arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"In regards to Israel's airstrikes on Syrian territory, we have never concealed a negative attitude toward such actions, which further destabilize the situation, can lead to escalation and even get the situation out of control," Lavrov said in an interview with Arabic-language media, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

According to the top diplomat, Syria should not turn into an object of someone's plans or an arena for settling vendettas.

Lavrov made a point to say that the main task of all responsible parties should be to assist in returning peace to the war-torn country.

