Israeli Attacks On Syria Undermine Regional Stability - Damascus

Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

Israeli Attacks on Syria Undermine Regional Stability - Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Israel's repetitive attacks against Syria undermine regional stability, violate UN Security Council resolutions and will not be left without an appropriate response, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday night, Syria said that the Israeli air force fired missiles at the town of Masyaf in the western Hama province, adding that the Arab country's air defense forces managed to repel most projectiles.

"Such attacks threaten stability and security in the region. Such actions are unacceptable and will not go unpunished," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Israeli airstrikes breach UNSC resolutions.

Israel frequently launches strikes on Syria saying that its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the neighboring Arab republic. Damascus condemns such actions and considers them to be violations of Syria's national sovereignty.

