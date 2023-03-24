UrduPoint.com

Israeli Attorney General Warns Netanyahu Against Interfering With Judicial Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Israeli Attorney General Warns Netanyahu Against Interfering With Judicial Reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should distance himself from any participation in amending the country's judicial reform, Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said Friday.

"Being a prime minister accused of crimes, you should refrain from any actions causing justified concerns about a conflict between your personal interests in regard of a criminal prosecution and your position as Prime Minister," she said in an open letter to Netanyahu.

She urged the prime minister not to participate in initiatives aimed at changing the judiciary, including changing the composition of a commission appointing judges, as such activity can lead to a conflict of interests.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said he would get personally involved in the reform in order to find a solution as its opponents took to the streets in protest. He added that previously his hands were tied, but the new law denying the Supreme Court its right to declare the prime minister incapable of fulfilling his duties gave him more room to maneuver.

The Knesset, the Israeli parliament, changed the procedure needed to declare an Israeli prime minister incapable, making it possible only due to serious medical conditions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Parliament Lead Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED970 million in realty transa ..

Dubai records over AED970 million in realty transactions Friday

7 minutes ago
 Emirates to launch first A380 service to Bali

Emirates to launch first A380 service to Bali

7 minutes ago
 Abdulkader Sankari and sons contribute AED50mn to ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai logs over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

7 minutes ago
 UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.