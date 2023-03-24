Israeli Attorney General Warns Netanyahu Against Interfering With Judicial Reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should distance himself from any participation in amending the country's judicial reform, Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said Friday.

"Being a prime minister accused of crimes, you should refrain from any actions causing justified concerns about a conflict between your personal interests in regard of a criminal prosecution and your position as Prime Minister," she said in an open letter to Netanyahu.

She urged the prime minister not to participate in initiatives aimed at changing the judiciary, including changing the composition of a commission appointing judges, as such activity can lead to a conflict of interests.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said he would get personally involved in the reform in order to find a solution as its opponents took to the streets in protest. He added that previously his hands were tied, but the new law denying the Supreme Court its right to declare the prime minister incapable of fulfilling his duties gave him more room to maneuver.

The Knesset, the Israeli parliament, changed the procedure needed to declare an Israeli prime minister incapable, making it possible only due to serious medical conditions.