UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Authorities Give Permission To Open Street Stores

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Israeli Authorities Give Permission to Open Street Stores

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Israeli government commission on coronavirus response has decided to open street stores as part of the next stage of the exit from quarantine restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We just convened the Corona Cabinet. Just as we promised at the previous meeting, we will open street stores this coming Sunday. We are allowing four customers at a time, no more," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz called the decision a victory of common sense.

"Small business owners are at the forefront of the economic fight against the coronavirus epidemic and have paid a very high price due to the restrictions imposed.

We must do everything we can to get them back to work," Katz said.

A partial exit from quarantine restrictions in Israel, including the reopening of kindergartens and the opening of businesses that do not receive clients, began on October 18. Also, the ban on moving away from home for more than 1 kilometer has been lifted, and it is allowed to visit parks and beaches. Since November 1, junior schoolchildren have returned to their desks, hairdressers and beauty salons have opened.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Israel Twitter Visit Price October November Sunday From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

4 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

3 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

3 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

3 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

3 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.