Israeli Authorities Give Permission to Open Street Stores

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Israeli government commission on coronavirus response has decided to open street stores as part of the next stage of the exit from quarantine restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We just convened the Corona Cabinet. Just as we promised at the previous meeting, we will open street stores this coming Sunday. We are allowing four customers at a time, no more," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz called the decision a victory of common sense.

"Small business owners are at the forefront of the economic fight against the coronavirus epidemic and have paid a very high price due to the restrictions imposed.

We must do everything we can to get them back to work," Katz said.

A partial exit from quarantine restrictions in Israel, including the reopening of kindergartens and the opening of businesses that do not receive clients, began on October 18. Also, the ban on moving away from home for more than 1 kilometer has been lifted, and it is allowed to visit parks and beaches. Since November 1, junior schoolchildren have returned to their desks, hairdressers and beauty salons have opened.