Israeli Authorities Prohibit Citizens From Leaving Homes Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Israel tightens quarantine measures amid the spread of novel coronavirus infection, citizens are ordered to stay home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

"Today I signed several emergency decrees. They come into effect as of tonight. Among other things, a movement restriction is introduced.

You, citizens of Israel, are required to stay home. This is not a request, not a recommendation, it is an obligation that is binding. I know that it will be difficult, but I expect cooperation from you. It's about saving lives," Netanyahu said said in a video address to the nation broadcast by Israeli television channels.

"Everyone remains at home except those whose work is permitted in emergency situations," the stressed.

