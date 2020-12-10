UrduPoint.com
Israeli Baker Offers 'Abu Dhabi' Doughnut For Jewish Festival

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:03 AM

Israeli baker offers 'Abu Dhabi' doughnut for Jewish festival

An enterprising Israeli baker is trying to tempt customers with a date-flavoured doughnut from the Jewish state's new regional partner, the United Arab Emirates

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):An enterprising Israeli baker is trying to tempt customers with a date-flavoured doughnut from the Jewish state's new regional partner, the United Arab Emirates.

Pastry chef Itzik Kadosh is offering the "Abu Dhabi" doughnut, with its Emirati dates, nougat and cream filling, topped with a golden leaf.

Coming in an ever-growing range of colours and fillings, the doughnut takes pride of place among dishes traditionally eaten over the week-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which begins on Thursday.

The Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalise relations with Israel, the first such agreement by a Gulf Arab state and only the third by any Arab country.

"We want to pay tribute to Abu Dhabi and to peace in the region," Kadosh told AFP.

Each year Kadosh and his wife Kerem try to create new pastries for Hanukkah during which the Jews commonly eat foods fried in oil, especially the doughnut, or "sufganiya" as it is called in Hebrew.

Outside their well-know Jerusalem shop dozens of people, all wearing face-masks according to coronavirus regulations, queued to buy sweet pastries for the holiday also known as the Festival of Lights.

This taste of the Gulf costs 20 shekels (five euros) compared to just seven shekels for the standard jam-filled version.

