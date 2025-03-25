Israeli barbarism continues as more than 270 children martyred in Gaza this week

(@Abdulla99267510)

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Israeli barbarism continued unabatted as more than 270 children are among the martyred in lates strikes during this week.

Save the Children, an NGO, expressed alarm over Israeli barbarism and killings of innocent children in Gaza.

The NGO stated that those who suffered the most casualties in the Gaza war are the ones who had no part in it.

According to an international news agency, Save the Children released the statistics on the losses caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza over the past week.

The statement revealed that more than 270 children were among those martyred in Israeli airstrikes within a week.

The organization further stated that over 1,000 children have been orphaned while many others have been displaced.

The statement also warned that, apart from bombings, the children are also dying from hunger as the Israeli forces are blocking the supply of essential food items.

It may be mentioned here that since October 7, 2023, the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has surpassed 60,000 while more than 125,000 have been injured due to Israeli aggression.