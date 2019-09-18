UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Blue And White Bloc Overtakes Likud By 1 Seat With 93% Of Votes Counted

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

Israeli Blue and White Bloc Overtakes Likud by 1 Seat With 93% of Votes Counted

The Israeli opposition centrist Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance is overtaking incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party by one seat with 93 percent of the votes counted, the Israeli Central Elections Committee (ICEC) said Wednesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Israeli opposition centrist Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance is overtaking incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party by one seat with 93 percent of the votes counted, the Israeli Central Elections Committee (ICEC) said Wednesday.

"With 93 percent of the votes counted, 'Blue and White' took a lead over Likud with 32 seats against 31," the committee announced its official preliminary results.

The ICEC added that an alliance of four Arab parties, the so-called Joint List, has received 13 seats in the Knesset election, followed by the ultra-Orthodox Shas party and Yisrael Beiteinu, both receiving nine seats in the parliament.

On Tuesday, Israel held a snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Parliament Alliance Lead Arab Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Macron in Rome to turn populist page

3 minutes ago

US consular staffer to stay in Turkey jail on spy ..

3 minutes ago

PAL to organize special program titled "Rooh-e-Aza ..

4 minutes ago

RWMC puts up banners, posters to create awareness ..

4 minutes ago

Crowning moment for Expo 2020 Dubai as final secti ..

15 minutes ago

Liberia school fire kills at least 26 children: pr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.