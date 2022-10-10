UrduPoint.com

Israeli Boat Breaches Lebanese Territorial Waters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) An Israeli boat has breached the territorial waters of Lebanon off Cape Naqoura, the Lebanese tv channel LBC reports, citing the country's military.

The Israeli army boat was in the Lebanese territorial waters for 35 minutes, covering about 259 meters (0.1 nautical miles) while there, LBC said.

On October 1, Lebanese President Michel Aoun received an official response from Israel regarding the demarcation of the common maritime border, including disputed points regarding the division of the border's offshore gas fields.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was briefed on the new points Lebanon is seeking to add to the maritime border demarcation agreement and told the negotiating team to reject them.

Israel and Lebanon have been trying to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed since 1996. US-mediated negotiations between the two countries began in 2020.

