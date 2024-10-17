Israeli Booths, Equipment Barred From Defence Show In France
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Israeli delegations taking part in the major Euronaval defence show in France next month will not be permitted to set up any stand or exhibit hardware following a decision by the French government, organisers said on Wednesday.
The decision comes as tensions are rising between Israel and France following comments by President Emmanuel Macron criticising the civilian casualties in the Israeli campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The French leader last week insisted that stopping the export of weapons used by Israel in both operations was the only way to halt the two conflicts.
"The French government informed Euronaval of its decision to approve the participation of Israeli delegations at Euronaval 2024, without any stand or exhibition of equipment," said the organisers of the show which is due to start on November 4 in Paris.
Euronaval, a biennial event that attracts naval defence exhibitors from around the world, said seven Israeli companies are affected by the decision.
"In accordance with the French government's decision, Israeli companies and citizens who wish to attend will be welcomed at the show under the conditions listed above," it added.
At the end of May, the presence of Israeli defence manufacturers at the Eurosatory land defence and security exhibition was banned by the government, before finally being authorised by the French courts.
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From World
-
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede humanitarian aid46 minutes ago
-
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks continue, warns UN46 minutes ago
-
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road2 hours ago
-
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania centre: AFP1 hour ago
-
Deputizing for the Foreign Minister, Vice Foreign Minister attends GCC-EU ministerial meeting6 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia raises localization rates in four health professions6 hours ago
-
Vice Minister of Interior receives Rwandan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia6 hours ago
-
First migrants arrive in Albania under contested Italy deal6 hours ago
-
Agricultural fair kicks off in Afghanistan's Kabul7 hours ago
-
Airbus to cut up to 2,500 jobs in space division7 hours ago
-
16 more Palestinian students leave Cairo for Islamabad7 hours ago
-
4.9-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC7 hours ago