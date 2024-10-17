Open Menu

Israeli Booths, Equipment Barred From Defence Show In France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Israeli delegations taking part in the major Euronaval defence show in France next month will not be permitted to set up any stand or exhibit hardware following a decision by the French government, organisers said on Wednesday.

The decision comes as tensions are rising between Israel and France following comments by President Emmanuel Macron criticising the civilian casualties in the Israeli campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The French leader last week insisted that stopping the export of weapons used by Israel in both operations was the only way to halt the two conflicts.

"The French government informed Euronaval of its decision to approve the participation of Israeli delegations at Euronaval 2024, without any stand or exhibition of equipment," said the organisers of the show which is due to start on November 4 in Paris.

Euronaval, a biennial event that attracts naval defence exhibitors from around the world, said seven Israeli companies are affected by the decision.

"In accordance with the French government's decision, Israeli companies and citizens who wish to attend will be welcomed at the show under the conditions listed above," it added.

At the end of May, the presence of Israeli defence manufacturers at the Eurosatory land defence and security exhibition was banned by the government, before finally being authorised by the French courts.

