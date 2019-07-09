UrduPoint.com
Israeli Border Police Say Shot, Arrested Palestinian Who Threw Firebombs At Servicemen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Israeli Border Police Say Shot, Arrested Palestinian Who Threw Firebombs at Servicemen

Servicemen of the Israel Border Police on Tuesday shot and arrested a Palestinian, who threw firebombs at their post near the Samaria region military court in the West Bank, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Servicemen of the Israel Border Police on Tuesday shot and arrested a Palestinian, who threw firebombs at their post near the Samaria region military court in the West Bank, the police said.

"He was shot by border guards in the lower body ...

The assailant was arrested," the police said, as quoted by the Times of Israel newspaper.

Israeli security officers were not injured in the incident, they added.

The police cordoned off entrance to the court and called sappers to inspect the scene.

According to other media reports, a similar incident occurred last month, when a man attempted to bring a pipe bomb into the same court. The court is located next to the Palestinian village of Salim.

