UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Cabinet Prolongs COVID-19 Lockdown Until February 7 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Israeli Cabinet Prolongs COVID-19 Lockdown Until February 7 - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Israeli government has approved the extension of the current coronavirus-related restrictions until the morning of February 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

In January, the Israeli government extended the third nationwide lockdown, which came into force on December 27, until the end of the month, as daily coronavirus cases continued to grow despite active vaccination. On January 26, Israel closed Ben Gurion Airport to prevent COVID-19 mutations from entering the country until February 7, while exceptions could be made for specific humanitarian cases, cargo and fire flights. The current lockdown measures were in place until February 5.

"It is good that the Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the Health Ministry and my recommendation, with only minor changes.

The lockdown will continue until Sunday morning [07:00 local time, 05:00 GMT]. I ask that the public take very strict care to follow the directives and to go and be vaccinated. The vaccines work. The more people who are vaccinated, with emphasis on the 50+ age group, the more we will be able to gradually, cautiously and responsibly open the economy," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office.

With the end of the quarantine, the ban on movement for up to one kilometer (0.62 miles) from home will be terminated. Reserves, national parks and historical monuments in open spaces will be ready to receive visitors again, while restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide take-away customer service, the office added.

As of now, Israel has recorded 679,149 cases of coronavirus disease, including 5,019 deaths.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Israel January February December Sunday From Government Cabinet Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

3 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

28 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

36 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

36 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

5 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.