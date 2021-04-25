Israeli Chief of Staff Says Ready for Escalation With Palestinians

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Aviv Kochavi, the chief of general staff at the Israel Defense Forces, said Sunday that the military was busy restoring calm in the country's south but remained on alert for any escalation.

The Israeli military exchanged fire with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night.

"We are working on restoring peace and stability in the southern communes. But we are fully ready for a possible escalation and a broader campaign and are making preparations," Kochavi said.

Dozens of rockets were launched from the exclave at Israel in the past two days, prompting Israel to strike back. This is the worst cross-border fighting in months.