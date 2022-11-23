Israeli Chief of Staff to Cut Short US Visit Due to Jerusalem Blasts - Reports

Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi will finish his official visit to the United States earlier than scheduled due to explosions in Jerusalem, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing military officials

According to the media, Kochavi is expected to return to Israel on Thursday afternoon, while the initial plan provided for his departure from the US at this time.

Earlier in the day, a blast hit the central bus station in Jerusalem. Shortly after the first blast, another one occurred in a bus approaching it. According to reports, the explosions killed a 15-year-old and injured at least 22 people. The prime minister called the incident a terrorist attack.