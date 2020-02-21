UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Citizen Evacuated From Diamond Princess Ship Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Israeli Citizen Evacuated From Diamond Princess Ship Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An Israeli national who was recently evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship near Japan has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) An Israeli national who was recently evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship near Japan has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Friday.

"An examination at the Health Ministry's main laboratory showed that one of the passengers, who returned from the ship in Japan, tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement said.

A total of 11 Israelis were evacuated from the cruise ship, which has been anchored near the Japanese port of Yokohama, on Friday and placed in the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, where they will spend the next 14 days in an isolated quarantine area.

In February, the Israeli Health Ministry introduced a mandatory two-week at-home quarantine for citizens who had recently visited China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Macao. These people are barred from visiting public places and using public transportation.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already resulted in 2,200 fatalities, with over 76,000 people having been infected.

Related Topics

Thailand China Wuhan Hong Kong Yokohama Singapore Japan February December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

9 minutes ago

ACEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board visits spring pla ..

2 minutes ago

Lahorites played historic role for democracy: Medi ..

2 minutes ago

Naval Star wins final of Sheikh Arif Shaheed T20 C ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 1150, traded at Rs 93,650 per ..

2 minutes ago

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.