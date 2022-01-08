UrduPoint.com

Israeli Citizen Killed In Kazakhstan Unrest - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Israeli Citizen Killed in Kazakhstan Unrest - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) An Israeli citizen was killed in the riots in Kazakh city of Almaty, Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ben Kodzhiashvili, a 22-year-old Israeli, was killed last night in a shootout in the Kazakh city of Alma-Ata during the riots in the country," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Israeli diplomats are in contact with his parents living in Kazakhstan and family members in Israel.

On Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry warned its nationals about the dangers of visits to Kazakhstan and called on those who are now in the Central Asian republic to be particularly cautious. Israeli citizens residing in the country were advised to avoid getting involved in mass gatherings, restrict movement and travel, and follow government and security service's guidance.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including in the city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Related Topics

Internet Riots Israel Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas Family Government Asia

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

1 hour ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 hour ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.