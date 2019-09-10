UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Company Accused Of Creating Hacking Program Pledges To Respect Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Israeli Company Accused of Creating Hacking Program Pledges to Respect Human Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Israeli tech company NSO Group Technologies, which was accused of creating a malicious program for collecting data for intelligence, said on Tuesday that it would respect human rights in line with the UN principles.

Reports emerged in July that the Pegasus cellphone hacking program developed by NSO Group Technologies was able to gain access to cloud data, including a person's history of geolocations, as well as archived messages and photos. The program was reportedly used by various governments and intelligence agencies to collect data from the phones of particular individuals.

"NSO Group ... today announced a new Human Rights Policy and the introduction of a supporting governance framework that will bring the company into alignment with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights ... NSO is the first company in the global cyber technology and defense sectors to seek alignment with the Guiding Principles, cementing the company's existing industry-leading ethical business practices," the statement read.

According to the statement, the company will apply special procedures to identify potential violations of human rights and then prevent them or soften their effects.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Business Company July From Hacking

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

25 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

55 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

1 hour ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.