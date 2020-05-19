UrduPoint.com
Israeli Convicted Of Murder In West Bank Arson Terror Attack - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:52 AM

Israeli Convicted of Murder in West Bank Arson Terror Attack - Reports

An Israeli court on Monday convicted Amiram Ben Uliel for murder in the 2015 terror attack in what has become the most resonant case in Israel and the Middle East, media reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) An Israeli court on Monday convicted Amiram Ben Uliel for murder in the 2015 terror attack in what has become the most resonant case in Israel and the Middle East, media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the court found Ben Uliel guilty for murdering three Palestinians, including one 18-month old toddler, but acquitted him of belonging to a terror group.

Ben Uliel's lead lawyer Asher Ohanyan vowed to appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court, claiming that the Lod District Court heard confessions made under torture, the newspaper reported.

The court said it rejected the confessions which Ben Uliel gave under "enhanced interrogation" but accepted testimonies he delivered 36 hours later without excess pressure.

The Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, also came under scrutiny for using the enhanced interrogation techniques, usually spared for Jews, against Ben Uliel.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Shin Bet officers felt pressured to retrieve a confession due to the public resonance that the case had amassed.

The July 2015 arsonist terror attack in the West Bank village of Duma which burned to death young Ali Dawabshe and his parents Riham and Saad became Israel's most talked about case regarding Jewish terrorism.

The case destabilized Israeli-Arab relations and spurred a months-long manhunt for Ben Uliel and one underaged accomplice who conspired but did not take part in the attack.

The sentencing hearing is set to take place on June 9, the Jerusalem Post reported.

