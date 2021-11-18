Israeli couple accused of 'espionage' in Turkey released: Israel

An Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage was released Thursday, the Israeli government said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :An Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage was released Thursday, the Israeli government said.

Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained last week after visiting the newly opened Camlica Tower -- Istanbul's tallest building.

A court in the city charged them with "political and military espionage" for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employees of any spying agency.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from prison and are on their way home to Israel," the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.