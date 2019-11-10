UrduPoint.com
Israeli Court Rejects Request To Block Burkov's Extradition To US - Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Israeli Court Rejects Request to Block Burkov's Extradition to US - Lawyer

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Mikhail Ironi, a lawyer of Russian citizen Alexei Burkov, who is detained in Israel, told Sputnik on Sunday that the Israeli Supreme Court rejected the request to veto the decision to extradite him to the United States.

"Yes, the petition was rejected," Ironi said.

Last Sunday, the lawyer had filed an appeal against the decision of the Israeli Justice Ministry to extradite his client to the US, where he is wanted on various charges related to money laundering and computer hacking.

Burkov was detained at a Tel Aviv airport at the US request back in 2015. Moscow has requested that Burkov be extradited to Russia, not the US.

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov called the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Justice to extradite Burkov to the United States unacceptable and without legal and political grounds.

