Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar to 2 Years in Jail

An Israeli military court on Monday sentenced Palestinian legislator and activist Khalida Jarrar to two years in prison, her daughter and a human rights group said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) An Israeli military court on Monday sentenced Palestinian legislator and activist Khalida Jarrar to two years in prison, her daughter and a human rights group said.

"Today, Israel's military court arbitrarily sentenced Palestinian lawmaker, Khalida Jarrar to two years in detention and 4000 Shekel [$1,200] fine," Yafa Jarrar tweeted.

As a member of an outlawed political party that seeks Palestinian statehood, Jarrar, 58, has been in and out of Israeli prisons for years, often without charges. She was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006 where she heads the Prisoners Committee.

The activist was rearrested at her Ramallah home in the occupied West Bank in October 2019 as part of a string of arrests of Palestinian political activists.

Her daughter Yafa said her trial was timed to the start of the Palestinian general election in May.

The Addameer Prisoners' Support and Human Rights Association, which Khalida headed from 1994 to 2006, said the military prosecutor limited her indictment to her political role.

"The ruling included a 24-month prison sentence, a 12-month suspension for five years from the day of her release," it said in a statement.

The Jerusalem-based rights pressure group called on the international community to demand that Israel free all Palestinian political prisoners and end the occupation of Palestine.