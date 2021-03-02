UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar To 2 Years In Jail

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:47 AM

Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar to 2 Years in Jail

An Israeli military court on Monday sentenced Palestinian legislator and activist Khalida Jarrar to two years in prison, her daughter and a human rights group said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) An Israeli military court on Monday sentenced Palestinian legislator and activist Khalida Jarrar to two years in prison, her daughter and a human rights group said.

"Today, Israel's military court arbitrarily sentenced Palestinian lawmaker, Khalida Jarrar to two years in detention and 4000 Shekel [$1,200] fine," Yafa Jarrar tweeted.

As a member of an outlawed political party that seeks Palestinian statehood, Jarrar, 58, has been in and out of Israeli prisons for years, often without charges. She was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006 where she heads the Prisoners Committee.

The activist was rearrested at her Ramallah home in the occupied West Bank in October 2019 as part of a string of arrests of Palestinian political activists.

Her daughter Yafa said her trial was timed to the start of the Palestinian general election in May.

The Addameer Prisoners' Support and Human Rights Association, which Khalida headed from 1994 to 2006, said the military prosecutor limited her indictment to her political role.

"The ruling included a 24-month prison sentence, a 12-month suspension for five years from the day of her release," it said in a statement.

The Jerusalem-based rights pressure group called on the international community to demand that Israel free all Palestinian political prisoners and end the occupation of Palestine.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Fine Bank Ramallah May October 2019 All From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

8 minutes ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

8 minutes ago

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.